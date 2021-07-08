Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $57.63 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -384.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

