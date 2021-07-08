IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.56

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 497404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

IMG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.10.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

