Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Ichor worth $23,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.