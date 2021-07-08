ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of ICU Medical worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $227.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,568 shares of company stock worth $6,833,403. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

