IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.55. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

