IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.22, but opened at $81.00. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 566 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 80.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.