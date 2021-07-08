IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.05 and last traded at $85.99. Approximately 2,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 193,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

