iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IHRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 12,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,275. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

