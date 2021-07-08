Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 593.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

