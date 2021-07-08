Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases 9,161 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock remained flat at $$13.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $702.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.