Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.26% of C4 Therapeutics worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

