Ikarian Capital LLC Trims Holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 11,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,343. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

