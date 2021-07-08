ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.20 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

