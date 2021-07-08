Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

LON:IPX traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 112,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,244 ($16.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

