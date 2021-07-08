Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,571. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

