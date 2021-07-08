Indexed Finance Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00012016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $58,680.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

