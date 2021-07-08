Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Down 0.3%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 17,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.