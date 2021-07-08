ING Groep’s (ING) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 340,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

