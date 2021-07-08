Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

IOSP opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

