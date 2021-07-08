Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.