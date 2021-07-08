Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 36,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,465,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

