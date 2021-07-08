Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 56,758 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 719,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $4,875,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $7,819,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $24,868,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
