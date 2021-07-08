Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,622.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 555,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,905. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

