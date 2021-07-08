Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Acquires C$13,800.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,434,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,099,868.62.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

LAM stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.11 million and a PE ratio of -17.59.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

