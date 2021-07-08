Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.92 ($195.87).

Shares of National Grid stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 941 ($12.29). 6,088,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £33.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.73. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 105.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

