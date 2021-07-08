Insider Selling: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells 108,000 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £151,200 ($197,543.77).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market capitalization of £306.13 million and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

