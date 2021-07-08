Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $3,029,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVNA opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.83. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.