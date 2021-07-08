Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $3,029,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CVNA opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.83. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
