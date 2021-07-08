Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,729. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

