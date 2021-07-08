Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 3,246 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74.

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00.

Shares of MDB traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.81. The stock had a trading volume of 772,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 526.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in MongoDB by 121.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 700.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.