Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells 4,936 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.