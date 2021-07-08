Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells 35,289 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $136,517.50.

On Friday, June 4th, J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85.

QMCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

