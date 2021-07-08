Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 995,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.