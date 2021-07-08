Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

INSE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

