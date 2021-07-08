Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.