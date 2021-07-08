Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 194,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,169,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

IBKR stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

