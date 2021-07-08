Intuit Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Intuit has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $506.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.06. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $508.63.
In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
