Intuit Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $506.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.06. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $508.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.