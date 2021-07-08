Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,407 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.