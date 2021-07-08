Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,163,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $362.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

