Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $151.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $152.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

