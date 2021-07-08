Investors Purchase Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,240 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,735% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

EVLO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 111,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

