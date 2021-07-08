IONChain Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. IONChain has a market cap of $120,144.36 and approximately $6,481.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00928232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044262 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

