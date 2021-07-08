IQeon (IQN) One Day Volume Hits $762,850.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $762,850.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00915192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005284 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

