IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.93 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $77.78 million and $4.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,755,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,783,956 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

