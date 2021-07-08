iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $107.75. 160,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

