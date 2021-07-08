iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,566,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.19 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

