ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

