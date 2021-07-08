IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 47844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $866.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

