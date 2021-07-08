James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $45,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 263,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,797. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

