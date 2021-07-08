Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0450 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $479,994.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.