JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.05. JBS shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 82,719 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

